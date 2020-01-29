Home Cities Bengaluru

Coronavirus Outbreak: Four Chinese nationals quarantined in Bengaluru

Irrespective of the place of quarantine, the health department is in touch with the suspected persons every day.

Published: 29th January 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department has quarantined four Chinese nationals in the city, as part of coronavirus preventive measures, an official said on Wednesday.

"Doctors are visiting the Chinese nationals every day, currently lodged in a hotel. They are under observation," the department's Communicable Diseases wing joint director, B.T. Prakash Kumar told IANS.

In addition to the Chinese, the doctors are also observing two more Bengalureans.

However, no positive coronavirus case has been reported in Bengaluru thus far, Kumar said.

ALSO READ: IndiGo, Air India suspend flights between India and China

The state health department is following two methods of quarantining suspected cases, one is hospitalising and collecting their sputum samples to send them to Pune for testing, while the second one is to quarantine the asymptomatic cases at their residences.

"We are contacting the asymptomatic cases every day, if they develop any symptoms, we will admit them in the hospital," said Kumar.

Irrespective of the place of quarantine, the health department is in touch with the suspected persons every day.

"We are getting information from the suspected cases every day. We have requested them to stay at home and not venture out to crowded places," said Kumar.

Though they are asymptomatic, Kumar said the suspected cases are not allowed to attend any function or celebration and will be watched for 28 days.

Over the past few days, the department has been observing suspected cases in batches and discharging negative cases regularly, Kumar said.

ALSO READ: Government tells people to avoid visiting China

On Tuesday, a person testing negative for the coronavirus was discharged.

Of the 11 people quarantined till Tuesday, six are being observed at home, including the four Chinese in the hotel and the two Bengalureans, balance five are being observed at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in the city.

Out of the five cases in the hospital, Kumar said three will be discharged today.

In eight days time from January 20 to 28, as many as 3,275 passengers were subjected to thermal screening at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the city. On Tuesday, 224 passengers were screened at the airport.

Of the 3,275 passengers screened at the airport, only three had a history of visiting China's Wuhan -- the epicentre of the disease outbreak -- in the last 14 days.

In China, 106 people have died from the coronavirus till Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Bengaluru
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp