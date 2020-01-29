Coronavirus threat: Bengaluru doctors get training; 2 new patients in hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country is panic-stricken over Coronavirus and many are visiting private hospitals following confusion. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the State Health and Family Welfare Department held an orientation programme for doctors, in the city on Tuesday. Meanwhile, two more people with symptoms of the virus, have been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases on Monday. Their swab samples have been sent to the virology laboratory in Pune.

According to Dr Prakash Kumar, deputy director (communicable diseases), “We conducted the orientation for doctors from private and government hospitals. This was mainly done to make doctors aware of the preparedness, screening methods, isolation methods and also the method of treatment.”

The doctors were told to screen the patients – to find out if they had been to China recently or has come in contact of someone similar. As per the orientation programme, patients who have been to China recently will have to be kept in quarantine and then sent to RGICD if there are any symptoms of cold, cough and fever. Meanwhile, 11 people who recently travelled to China have been kept under quarantine at their homes and hotels.