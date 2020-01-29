Dose of food, games and music

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Zomaland, a three-day carnival filled with food, performances, games and attractions is set to be held in the city on January 31 . Apart from hosting close to 60 restaurants from the city, the festival will also witness 34 power-packed live performances like Harrdy Sandhu, Emiway Bantai, Akcent, Ritviz, Nikhil D’Souza, Gaurav Kapoor, Aswekeepsearching and a dose of comedy with Kanan Gill and Tanmay Bhat.

Singer and actor, Harrdy Sandu said, “As a Punjabi, I believe food and music make the ultimate pairing. I had a great time performing at the Pune leg and I am thrilled to perform in Bengaluru.” Bhat who attended the festival previously expressed his excitement, the comedian said, “I attended the festival last year and this year I am performing, so there’s added excitement,” added comedian Bhat.

Zomaland will be held from January 31 - February 2 at NICEL Ground, Tumkur Main Road.