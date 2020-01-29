Finding hope in distressed times

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art has often depicted a unique amalgamation of cultural and regional elements and Bhagya Ajaikumar, founder and director of Swasti Art Gallery at HCG Cancer Hospital, aims to bring these elements to the forefront with ‘Varsha’, an art exhibition featuring renowned artists from the city.

Every year, Varsha partners with artists to raise funds for the financially challenged cancer patients as a part of their annual fund raising art show by Swasti Gallery, the art endeavour of HCG Foundation. The preview of the art show will held on January 30.

An artist herself, Ajaikumar is a pioneer in organising art shows, art workshops and artist residencies, thereby showcasing the distinctive talent of different artists. Curated by art therapist Sabreen Shah, the event celebrates art and beauty of life. “Within the space of square frame, I try to build the world that is undeniably separate from the one we live in. What fascinates the most about these wonderful art mediums is that it can pull the viewer out of a common and logical world, and place them within a space that is more alive. These personal and emotional experiences are hard to express in language. But these artists have managed to put words together that can capture this amazing feeling,” says Shah.

Talking about the influences of her artwork that will be displayed at the event, Sheetal Sharma states that her work is based on figurative art and symbolism. She further adds, “I always try to capture what is arising in my mind, thoughts, memories, and dream which had come from my experiences and day-to-day life. Dreams to achieve goals, happiness, peace of mind, fantasies without any fear and tension and only faces on the new journey and move forward. And in this process, I tried to understand the inner will power to succeed.”

Another artist Attri Chetan says his works are influenced by real-life occurrences withwhich he uses a metaphor to depict human behaviour and emotions. He added, “I am trying to develop the same sensibility and feeling for the medium. I use photo reference to try to make my works more realistic because I want to do hyper-realistic woodcuts,” he says.