First Indian nCoV suspect has bacterial infection

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preeti Maheshwari, the first Indian in China who was suspected to be infected with the novel Coronavirus, has now been diagnosed with Streptococcal virus infection. Following this, her relative in Bengaluru who had started a crowd-funding campaign, has stopped the effort and even pulled down the pages with a thank you message to the donors. Preeti, an art teacher at an international school in Shenzhen, was admitted to a hospital on January 11 with symptoms similar to the Coronovirus. Speaking to TNIE, her cousin Mahesh Thapa, who had started the crowd-funding, said, “My sister is recovering and reports came in from the hospital stating that it is Streptococcal virus.

“She is still on ventilator and her condition is improving. She has been off the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support too and efforts were made to get her off ventilator support too. But then her heart rate is said to have risen to 135 and hence, they may have put her back on it,” Mahesh Thapa said. Preeti continues to run high fever and doctors have started administering doses of new antibiotics and wrapped her in ice blankets. They have taken fresh blood and body fluids samples for further tests, he added.

Preeti had symptoms of cold, fever and cough on January 7, which are similar to symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus. Since the deadly virus was in the air already, doctors at the hospital suspected it to be that.

Meanwhile, Preethi’s family member in Bengaluru, Pratibha Maheshwari who was also coordinating with Mahesh, put out a post on Facebook saying: “Thank you so much for coming forward and helping with my cousin’s treatment. Your generosity and prayers have helped her regain consciousness, and she is now undergoing wheelchair therapy. While it’s a long road to recovery, doctors are hopeful she will be off the ventilator in the next 3-4 days. We have also managed to raise the requisite funds for her treatment, and are now closing all fund-raising activity. Thank you once again for your kindness. Please continue to pray for her speedy recovery.”

From the Milaap and Impactguru platforms, the family has so far raised about Rs 50 lakh. Mahesh told TNIE that he has written to both the crowdfunding platforms for withdrawal of the request to donate. However, Milaap, one of the platform which has raised Rs 13,85,167, said it is yet to get the withdrawal request. Milaap’s co-founder and president Anoj Viswanathan said, “Our priority is to ensure trust and transparency among all stakeholders — donors, campaign organisers and beneficiaries — with relevant processes and systems. Over the last 10 years since inception, we’ve proactively addressed and engaged with all stakeholders and we will continue to do so going forward.”

Even in Preeti’s case, the platform verified the reports and also spoke to the treating doctor. The CEO of Milaap, Mayukh Choudhary, told TNIE that the funds raised will be given towards medical bills, mostly to the hospital directly and at times, to the patient’s kin against the bills produced.

“Also, we will email, WhatApp and text the donors with the updates along with the bills and also send them how much money is being distributed and towards what.” he said.