‘Forget everything! it will do you good’

BENGALURU: They walked two long blocks to 14th Road, to a doctor’s clinic on the ground floor of a residential building. A tanker parked in front of the gate spilled great splashes of water from its open spout, and a wet trail stretched all the way to the end of the street and beyond. Dominic Ullis stared at the spreading puddle and realised that he’d never seen a water tanker in an Indian city that did not spill its resource on the streets. He tried (unsuccessfully) to skirt the rust-coloured water body, lifting his feet and bringing them down in an ungainly new dance. But in minutes the water had engulfed his chocolate loafers. Frowning in disbelief at his prized footwear – the loafers concerning which his wife had made her opinion abundantly clear, the very loafers that soon would be engulfed in a more revolting material than dirty water – he thought about the Great Drought. Everybody knew it was coming but what difference did the knowledge make? Perhaps indifference was the correct response to cataclysm.

“If you live like there’s no tomorrow, there’s no tomorrow,” he muttered to his new friends.

“Breakfast of champions,” said Amrut brightly, pushing open the door to the clinic. “Trust me, it will change your day if not your whole life, starting now.”

“For the better, I hope,” Ullis said.

It was early and the office was empty. Amrut gave the receptionist their names and eyed the elderly armchairs that lined the waiting room. They sank into the only couch, a beat-up three-seater that may not have seen better days. On the opposite wall was a framed poster of footprints on a beach at sunset, the words Nothing gold can stay inscribed in cursive across a cloudless sky.

Ullis wasn’t surprised to find an unattributed Robert Frost fragment in the waiting room of a suburban Bombay mountebank, but why this fragment in particular? In the context of a doctor’s office it may have been intended as a comment on the body as the locus both of Eden and the Fall of Man, the body as the original felix culpa, the happy fault and happier fall. In its current state his body was the site of a double jackpot: memory that was partial and forgetfulness that was complete. Was there a name for his condition, in which he recalled events from the distant past but could not remember what had happened yesterday or even this morning? Was forgetfulness a function of grief? If so it was a blessing, a biological corrective. Forget everything! It will do you good. Forgetfulness as an evolutionary tool, auto-diagnosis as self-healing. If there was such a thing as healing – at the moment it didn’t seem possible. The only thing possible now was oblivion, with the aid of certain powdery or liquid substances.

He took out his phone and square-formatted the camera and took a quick photo of the offending poster. He was going to keep a Record of Things. (The resolution slipped his mind in all of two minutes when he saw a WhatsApp forward that suggested the American president would not last his full term, an idea that left him newly bereft, lonelier than ever and afraid for the future.)

“Patience, you need a lot of it in a doctor’s office. That’s why they call us patients, am I right?” said Amrut.

Extracted from Low by Jeet Thayil, with permission from Penguin Random House India