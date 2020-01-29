Get rid of skin abscesses with this plant’s stem bark

Ganesh Babu N M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bacteria are single-cell organisms which are not visible to naked eyes, and hence, seen through microscopes. Most of the bacteria are beneficial to other living organisms. However, a few are harmful and can infect any organ of the body. One such bacterial infections caused in humans is external abscesses.

Abscess is defined as a painful collection of pus accumulated anywhere in the body. Skin abscess is generally known as boil on the surface of the skin, especially on the face, buttocks and under arms. Abscesses can lead to serious health complications, hence it is necessary to treat in the early stages.

The stem bark of the Dodda Gijigiji (in Kannada) is considered the most effective against skin abscesses. The stem bark is triturated with lemon juice and applied externally as prescribed in our traditional systems of health. It is applied both in the cases of unripened and ripened abscesses – for ripening, rupture, drain out the pus and heal the wound.

Connarus wightii Hook.f. is the scientific name for the Dodda Gijigiji belongs to the family Connaraceae. It is endemic to Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where it is found to grow in evergreen forests. It is a scandent or a large climber. Leaves are 10 to 15 cm long, odd-pinnate; stalks 2 cm long; leaflets 7-13, elliptic, abruptly acuminate at apex, up to 5 cm long and 3 cm broad; stalks are 5 mm long. Inflorescences are axillary, paniculate racemes, rusty-pubescent, up to 20 cm long and 10 cm broad, usually borne on old branches.

Flowers are dull white in colour, 5 mm across. Stamens are prominently exerted and unequal. Fruits are dehiscing capsules, green turning yellow and bright red towards ripening, elliptic or fusiform in shape, 3 cm long, epicarp woody. Seed are one per capsule, 1.5 cm long, shining black with bright yellow aril at the base.