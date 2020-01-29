Home Cities Bengaluru

ISRO tech to check teachers’ attendance in rural schools

Space agency to come up with prototype that uses geotagging and biometrics to track of teachers’ movements

Published: 29th January 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria DSouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: ISRO is working on a system to ensure that teachers do not bunk classes.  With complaints that teachers only come on salary day or only mark attendance but do not really stay in school from common to rural India, education officials have felt the need to keep track of real-time attendance of teachers in rural schools.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working on a low-cost solution, using geo-spatial technology. The National Remote Sensing Centre of ISRO is coming up with a system which will help monitor teachers using location-based services and biometrics.

What a headmaster needs is an inexpensive portable biometric sensor which costs Rs 1,500 in the market. The sensor has to be attached to a mobile phone. Teachers will have to enter their biometrics on the phone. However, since it’s a portable device, there are chances of proxy attendance from a location outside the school. Hence, the mobile’s GPS location and the time stamping register of the location of the device is geo-tagged.

“Since the coordinates and time stamping are from the satellite and cannot be tampered with, the biometrics are automatically authenticated. Pre-formatted reports can be generated with the data on a daily, fortnightly or monthly basis,” said Uday Raj, project director of SIS-DP. He presented the feasibility of the prototype during the launch of the Bhuvan Panchayat Version 3, a two-and-a-half year project that will learn the problems of the Panchayat Raj system and give simple space-based solutions.

The portable biometric system is a simple low-cost solution that can also be used for checking labourers working on the field, said officials from the department. Since the software is on an open source platform, it is easier to develop and deploy it at a low cost across 2.56 lakh gram panchayats across the country, added the official.

The system needs to be packaged (interface improved and made simple at primary school level) for making it operational, said Raj. Geo-tagging technology can be used for making roads better as well by tracking the speed of the vehicle to know where the potholes are.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp