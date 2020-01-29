Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC grants bail to Bangladeshi woman amid CAA row

The court has imposed conditions that she should execute a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and cooperate with the investigation.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old Christian Bangladeshi woman has invoked the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, to obtain bail from the Karnataka High Court even as protests against the controversial law continue across the country.

Justice John Michael Cunha on Monday granted bail to Archana Purnima Pramanik an undocumented immigrant from Bangladesh based on Section 2 of the Act which says that religious minorities of certain faiths from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, must not be treated as illegal immigrants.

The court has imposed conditions that she should execute a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and cooperate with the investigation. The judge noted that the allegations against her have to be proved during trial.  

Pramanik approached the High Court for bail stating that she was born on March 23, 1983, at Tanore in Rajshahi district of Bangladesh, and came to India in 2003 to pursue a nursing course.

After completing her diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery in Ranchi in 2006, she worked at many reputed hospitals. In 2010, she got married to Rajashekaran Krishnamurthy. Her marriage was registered at Ranchi. She moved to Bengaluru and obtained PAN, voter ID and Aadhar cards.

Authorities registered a case against her on March 28, 2019, on charges of obtaining those records and Indian passport fraudulently. She was arrested on November 7, 2019.

Her bail plea was dismissed by a Sessions Court in city on December 4, 2019.

