KSCA gets two days to pay Rs 50,000 penalty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has given the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) two days to pay a penalty of Rs 50,000 for violating the ban on the use of plastics during the India vs Australia match earlier this month.

The BBMP had slapped two notices to the KSCA asking them to pay the penalty after they found banned plastic items – cups, bottles, flexes and banners – on the premises.

“We had sent two notices, but they have not responded yet. Now we will take strict action. If the KSCA does not pay the penalty in two days we will close down their club,” BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express.

BBMP officials are angry as the KSCA had partnered with them to spread the message of Swachch Bharat.