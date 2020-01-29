Man steals expensive stuff for female friends, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man who stole expensive goods to please his female friends was arrested by Ashok Nagar police recently. The accused Syed Mohammed Faisal (23), is a resident of Nagawara. Police said that as thefts were being reported in the central division and the thief was targeting mobile phone, watch and cosmetics stores, they gathered information. CCTV information revealed Faisal’s role.

“Faisal used to go to bars and pubs where woman bartenders worked. He befriended them and gave them expensive gifts,” police said.

Faisal would ask his friend for advice on how to steal over video calls. The police are on the lookout for this friend.