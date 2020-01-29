Home Cities Bengaluru

One arrested for death in septic tank

A police officer told TNIE that they have identified the manger and other trust members who are accused and absconding and will be arrested soon.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commercial Street police on Tuesday arrested Trilok Chand, (52), vice president of the Ganesh Bagh Jain Stanak in Shivajinagar, over the death of Siddanna, who had been hired to clean the septic tank on its premises.

Siddanna (24) suffocated to death while another worker is critical. According to the BWSSB, the workers had been hired to clean an old well on the Stanak’s premises.

A police officer told TNIE that they have identified the manger and other trust members who are accused and absconding and will be arrested soon.

A senior police officer said the condition of Muniyanna(52) is ICU and his condition is still critical. Police had visited him on Tuesday to take his statement but he is not in condition to give any statement. Doctors said chances that he will survival are slim. Police have gathered information about another labour who was working with the duo and that they have asked his relatives to give their statement to the police.

Three labours were cleaning the well when Siddanna was forced to go in. When he not respond Muniyanna, a mason, got into the well to rescue him and also fell unconscious. The third labourer ran away from the scene after noticing the situation.Commercial Street police booked a case under on charges of atrocity and murder.

Worker died in old well: BWSSB report
Bengaluru: Twenty-four-year-old Siddanna died in a foul-smelling old well on the premises of the Ganesh Bagh Jain Stanak in Shivaji Nagar, according to a BWSSB  report submitted on Monday to the Chairman by Executive Engineer B Suresh. There was no question of any manhole related death as the premises did not have a manhole, the report says. “The sanitary collection sewage system on the premises is connected to the BWSSB sewer system on the road 40-50 feet away from the premises. The sewage does not enter the old well too,” the report said. The old well, which is 20-25 feet deep had a stale foul smell due to the mixing of sewage water with surface water, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp