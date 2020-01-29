One arrested for death in septic tank

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commercial Street police on Tuesday arrested Trilok Chand, (52), vice president of the Ganesh Bagh Jain Stanak in Shivajinagar, over the death of Siddanna, who had been hired to clean the septic tank on its premises.

Siddanna (24) suffocated to death while another worker is critical. According to the BWSSB, the workers had been hired to clean an old well on the Stanak’s premises.

A police officer told TNIE that they have identified the manger and other trust members who are accused and absconding and will be arrested soon.

A senior police officer said the condition of Muniyanna(52) is ICU and his condition is still critical. Police had visited him on Tuesday to take his statement but he is not in condition to give any statement. Doctors said chances that he will survival are slim. Police have gathered information about another labour who was working with the duo and that they have asked his relatives to give their statement to the police.

Three labours were cleaning the well when Siddanna was forced to go in. When he not respond Muniyanna, a mason, got into the well to rescue him and also fell unconscious. The third labourer ran away from the scene after noticing the situation.Commercial Street police booked a case under on charges of atrocity and murder.

Worker died in old well: BWSSB report

Bengaluru: Twenty-four-year-old Siddanna died in a foul-smelling old well on the premises of the Ganesh Bagh Jain Stanak in Shivaji Nagar, according to a BWSSB report submitted on Monday to the Chairman by Executive Engineer B Suresh. There was no question of any manhole related death as the premises did not have a manhole, the report says. “The sanitary collection sewage system on the premises is connected to the BWSSB sewer system on the road 40-50 feet away from the premises. The sewage does not enter the old well too,” the report said. The old well, which is 20-25 feet deep had a stale foul smell due to the mixing of sewage water with surface water, the report said.