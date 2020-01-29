When art heals the soul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans, get ready to learn all about resin art and make your weekend productive.

Resin is a two-part compound that hardens to give a clear and glossy finish. Those participating can either add paints to the resin and then create a painting. Alternatively, they can paint first and then pour the resin over the painting to create the finish.

In this workshop, participants will learn how to work with the epoxy resin and how to mix colours and techniques for applying and creating designs. Instructions on how to work with different kinds of substrates, prerequisite set up for the art, how to choose colours, how to hold resin in different environments, usage of pigments will be given in this workshop

Participants can choose a tray or an MDF clock. All the material will be provided in the workshop.

At the end of the workshop, one can take home the artpiece they create. The worshop will be curated by artist Sonali Rao.

This event will be held at Bllom & Grow, Koramangala on February 23 from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.