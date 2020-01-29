Who’s the biggest loser?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Intermittent fasting, ghee shots, coconut oil in coffee...these are some of latest diet fads that celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is quick to dissmiss. In Bengaluru to address members of FICCI FLO on ‘Busting Diet Myths – Women and the weight loss tamasha – recently, Diwekar started her hour-long talk by encouraging women to never have a weighing scale at home. “It is no way a measure of ‘fatness’ or fitness,” she said to a packed audience at a star hotel. “And don’t ever count calories or portion sizes which are useless measures. When I started off about 20 years ago, fat was the enemy. Nowadays, everyone talks about the keto diet where fat is considered very good. So much so, people are taking ghee shots, adding coconut oil to coffee. Somehow the idea is that the bigger the punishment the food offers, the more effective it is,” she said during her short visit to the city, which was facilitated by the Bengaluru chapter’s chairperson, Shruti Mittal.

With many nutritionists across the country promoting intermittent fasting, Diwekar pointed out that many of her clients travel abroad, and during their stay at hotels which provide a complimentary breakfast, tend to fill up on them to keep them going until dinner. “They walk through the day and fast for around 10 hours, but even so, they come back having piled on weight. I ask them to go back and follow a simple routine of eating regularly, and they come back two inches smaller. It just goes to show that intermittent fasting doesn’t work,” she said, adding that women often opt for diets at crucial points in their life – just ahead of marriage, post pregnancy or during menopause – which is when the body goes through several hormonal changes.

Pointing out the importance of eating according to culture, cuisine, climate and crop cycle, Diwekar was all for eating sugar in the ways it’s meant to be eaten. “Suddenly someone said don’t eat white sugar, but it is totally fine in home-made preparations. It’s really sad to see that no sugar should be consumed with chai and no butter on pav bhaji. The same goes for pickles, they are the best kept secret which enhance gut health in addition to providing essential vitamins,” she said, adding that it is important to not divide food into groups – carbs, proteins and fat – and instead consume food as a whole. “It’s like dividing the country based on cast, creed and religion,”she said.