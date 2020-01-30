Home Cities Bengaluru

45 km long human chain formed in Bengaluru to mark Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

It ended with people singing the National Anthem at 5.17 pm- the time when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

Published: 30th January 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Citizens under the banner of Joint action committee formed a human chain at Balekundi circle. (Photo | EPS, Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of raising awareness on Gandhi's principals and ideology, a 45 km long human chain was formed to draw government's attention against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

The human chain under the banner of Joint Action Committee, took place in different parts of Bengaluru including Thanisandra, Yehswanthpura, Jayadeva Hospital, JP Nagar, Vijayanagar, St. John's Church road and Byappanahalli. The central point of the protest was Gandhi Statue, on MG Road.

It ended with people singing the National Anthem at 5.17 pm- the time when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. At the end of it all, slogans such as 'Mahatma Gandhi Amar Hai', 'Jai Hindi' and 'Shame on Godse' were sung.

People from various walks of life participated in the human chain. It included students, software professionals, human rights activists, volunteers from various associations, entrepreneurs and even homemakers. People gathered with different agendas.

Though many wanted to draw government attention to withdrawing CAA and NRC, many others  drew
attention on the need to unite the country and its countrymen as one.

'We are showing solidarity with citizens of the entire country against oppressive moves made by the government through legislation. This damages the secular fabric of the nation. The government is attempting to repress the voice of citizens who wish to peacefully demonstrate. This is similar to how we fought for our freedom, except that this time it not against colonialism but fascism,' said Cynthia Stephen, one of the participants in the human chain on St. John's Church Road.

SN Sharma, a Gandhian who participated in the protest said in India communalism, communism will not work, it is only Gandhianism which will work and Gandhian means the path of non- violence. 

'It is very unfortunate that he was shot dead by a fellow Indian. To propagate his ideology and tell people who Gandhi is, we should wear a Gandhi cap. It is relevant even today, for it speaks to put a cap on violence, cap on inflation, rape and other social issues. This message is for all political parties and citizens of India.'

Sheema Mohsin, National General Secretary of Welfare Party of India said, 'Over the years people have forgotten Gandhi and his principals. But they are required right now when there are so many atrocities against people. Gandhi's principals and ideologies are required as the country is being divided on the basis of religion in the guise of CAA and NRC.'

