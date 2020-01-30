Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP defers land transport cess on property tax after Congress, JDS object

Previously, Mayor Gowtham Kumar said that the cess would collect Rs 150 crore annually which will help them maintain city infrastructures.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

BBMP office (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a U-turn from its decision on Tuesday to implement land transport cess on property tax, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike deferred the same at the council meeting on Wednesday. Congress and JDS corporators protested against the move and did not allow the council to continue the proceedings. Once the 2 per cent land transport cess on property tax was deferred, they allowed the proceedings to resume.

Previously, Mayor Gowtham Kumar said that the cess would collect Rs 150 crore annually which will help them maintain city infrastructures.

BJP corporators broke into a fight with Congress and JDS corporators as they wanted to withdraw the name of Tipu Circle. Last year, when Congress-JDS were in power, they renamed Belahalli Circle as Tipu Circle. BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar had said that as per law, the name cannot be changed and he assured to response in the next council meeting.

The council approved works funded by the 14th finance commission to be undertaken by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited. Corporators lashed out at Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for their “inefficiency” at carrying out work. "Summer is approaching and the Cauvery project – to connect 110 villages – have not been completed. Borewells are running dry and the public will be affected," said BJP leader Muneendra Kumar.

Corporators complained that BWSSB had dug up roads but did not complete the pipe laying work, which has lead to BBMP facing heat from citizens over the non-tarred roads.

JDS party leader Netra Narayan said that owing to the global tender called for LED lights all over the city, they were asked not to call tenders to put street lights at ward level. Meanwhile, the company that won the global tender has not begun working. Corporator BS Sathyanarayana of BJP said, "Pro-rata charges by BWSSB should not be levied on public service buildings such as Anganwadi and tailoring centres"

Congress corporator Manjunath Reddy rued that Bescom was erecting poles everywhere in the city. "We have to pay a development fee to Bescom for public utility buildings. In that case, we should also charge them for erecting poles and transformers on the BBMP footpath," Sathyanarayana said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP land transport cess Congress JDS
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp