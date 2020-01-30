BBMP defers land transport cess on property tax after Congress, JDS object

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a U-turn from its decision on Tuesday to implement land transport cess on property tax, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike deferred the same at the council meeting on Wednesday. Congress and JDS corporators protested against the move and did not allow the council to continue the proceedings. Once the 2 per cent land transport cess on property tax was deferred, they allowed the proceedings to resume.

Previously, Mayor Gowtham Kumar said that the cess would collect Rs 150 crore annually which will help them maintain city infrastructures.

BJP corporators broke into a fight with Congress and JDS corporators as they wanted to withdraw the name of Tipu Circle. Last year, when Congress-JDS were in power, they renamed Belahalli Circle as Tipu Circle. BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar had said that as per law, the name cannot be changed and he assured to response in the next council meeting.

The council approved works funded by the 14th finance commission to be undertaken by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited. Corporators lashed out at Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for their “inefficiency” at carrying out work. "Summer is approaching and the Cauvery project – to connect 110 villages – have not been completed. Borewells are running dry and the public will be affected," said BJP leader Muneendra Kumar.

Corporators complained that BWSSB had dug up roads but did not complete the pipe laying work, which has lead to BBMP facing heat from citizens over the non-tarred roads.

JDS party leader Netra Narayan said that owing to the global tender called for LED lights all over the city, they were asked not to call tenders to put street lights at ward level. Meanwhile, the company that won the global tender has not begun working. Corporator BS Sathyanarayana of BJP said, "Pro-rata charges by BWSSB should not be levied on public service buildings such as Anganwadi and tailoring centres"

Congress corporator Manjunath Reddy rued that Bescom was erecting poles everywhere in the city. "We have to pay a development fee to Bescom for public utility buildings. In that case, we should also charge them for erecting poles and transformers on the BBMP footpath," Sathyanarayana said.