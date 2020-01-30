Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru dog poisoning: Activists allege police apathy in probe

Animal activist Ramya Gupta said a car came to Ramaiah City around 10 pm on Saturday and a person sitting inside threw a packet of food.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Animal activists have alleged that the police are doing nothing, in spite of being provided with proof, to nab the people who poisoned nine dogs in Ramaiah City. Of the nine canines, five are dead while four are still undergoing treatment at a private veterinary hospital.

While the police are still investigating the case, the activists have managed to get CCTV footage from a private college near the place where the dogs were found. They allege that a few people from the college are the real culprits.

Animal activist Ramya Gupta said a car came to the locality around 10 pm on Saturday and a person sitting inside threw a packet of food. The strays came to the spot after a minute and started eating the food. After a few minutes, the footage shows the car returning. Ramya said the same car was seen entering the college premises.

"We went to check the CCTV footage to provide proof to the police but we did not know that the same college was behind the incident. We showed the footage at Puttenahalli police station on Tuesday. They have not taken any action yet." Ramya said. She also pointed out that on Wednesday another dog was poisoned. "We are assuming that the dog consumed the poisoned food that was scattered around. The dog is being treated," Ramya added.

Senior veterinarian Dr Nagesh Reddy of Jeeva Pet Clinic said, "Among the four dogs, three have recovered. One of the dogs, that is pregnant, is still in a critical stage. She gave birth to seven puppies. We are giving them symptomatic treatment. Police are saying it will take time for the reports to come from forensic department."

While TNIE tried contacting Puttenahalli police and DCP (South), Rohini Sepat Katoch they were unavailable for comment.

