Bengaluru drama team depicts a common man’s life on stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yuvashree, an amateur drama team based out of Bengaluru, brings Simhachalam Sampige, a play written by Vasudhendra and directed by Shankar Ganesh. The play is showcases how life is about small details than bigger definitions.

The play also depicts how love, anticipation, desperation and dreams make life a well garnished experience and these smaller notes makes life worth living. The compilation of small stories in Vasudhendra’s Mithuna, based on Telugu original by Sriramana is one such garnished experience and gives a sense of life fulfilled with these smaller elements without much pomp and glory of intellectual reasoning.

The effort with this play is a sincere try towards bringing on stage, these elements that make life beautiful, simplistic yet contented. Childhood lurings, teenage attractions, old age love and the memories these experiences leave behind in one’s life is what makes the life of a common man complete. The effort is to bring up these common yet special elements that make the common man’s life an uncommon one on the stage.

The play will be staged at Rangashankara, JP Nagar on January 30 at 7.30 pm. For more information, contact 91489 83899, 9986209257, 9900155747.