Bengaluru: ‘Inspired’ by TV show, 21-year-old kidnaps minor

Police said that the victim, a Class IV student, is the son of a businessman who runs an electrical shop.

kidnapping

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspired by a crime show he saw on TV, a 21-year-old allegedly kidnapped a 11-year-old boy, in the hopes of making a quick buck. The accused Chirag Mehta, a resident of Bull Temple Road, had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for the safe return of the boy.  He was, however, nabbed in an hour of the kidnapping, as the police had laid out a trap and lured him with the ransom amount.

Police said the boy, a Class 4 student, is the son of a businessman who runs an electrical shop. When a staffer working at the shop, who usually picks the boy up from school, had gone there, he was told that someone had already picked him up.

So the parents filed a plaint with Cottonpet police who on the pretext of delivering the ransom amount, laid a trap and the accused was asked to come to a specific location. The boy was rescued and Chirag was arrested.

