Creating a 'scene' with live entertainment experiences in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: At a time when ‘Netflix and chill’ is the catch phrase, Vishwaraj Mohan has taken upon himself to light up the desperately-lacking live entertainment space. Through CounterCulture 2.0, Mohan – who is well-acquainted with the culture scene across the country – has been creating live entertainment experiences through stand-up comedy shows, gaming tournaments, music gigs and music festivals.

"The idea is to cultivate the habit of watching live shows by purchasing tickets instead of monthly OTT platform subscriptions," Mohan says. Mohan initially started CounterCulture as a live performance venue in 2010-11, when he found that he would step out for a live gig on a Friday evening, only to come across the same old jaded choices.

"To have good food, a good drink and a good artiste to listen to in the same place – it seemed like an impossible craving," he says, adding that while Mumbai, where he was at that point, was the so-called established centre of the Indian cultural universe, it was a glaring misconception.

"It disregards the tastes of the rest of India. On one of those nights out, I decided to quit my job, gift myself a month in the mountains and then move back to Bengaluru where I grew up, to realise the idea of a CounterCulture," he says about his venture which he started with an initial capital of about Rs 1 crore.

But in 2015, they decided to change their work profile – from a venue hosting live gigs to a company that curated experiences – and moved from Whitefield to Cooke Town. "I intended to focus more on venue-agnostic programming and creating live entertainment experiences across cities," he says, adding that subsequently they have bootstrapped.

For CounterCulture 2.0, which they call themselves today, they chose Chennai to test the waters in a new town with an appetite for regional content. “The new cities are chosen after multiple shows and on-ground experiments that helped us gauge demand. We also do a lot of gigs on campuses across the country, so we know the lay of the land,” he says, adding they curate shows across the country.

Considering that Bengaluru has been facing issues in the live entertainment space, Mohan admits that it has been an endless run of challenges since day one. "Earlier it was music-centric, while we now do more of comedy, but the logistical and psychological challenges we face are similar. The sustenance of live entertainment venues is driven by numbers, and the numbers as such depend on popularity. The issue here is that we must create the scene as we go along. We need to encourage people to get out more often, to try more alternative experiences. It is with well-defined cultural venues that any city grows. There needs to be a ‘dailiness’ of attending gigs, where people commune, revel and enjoy full-fledged experiences. There’s only so many nights of binge watching that we can tolerate as a generation," he says.

Over the years, they’ve learnt much from their experiences, and focus on delivering memorable experiences and laughs to the audiences. "Each of our locations has the potential of a topline of Rs 1 crore a year. And while we have a strength of 50+ employees currently, we are targetting becoming 150+ by the end of 2021," he says, adding the future of his company lies in the comedy club space.