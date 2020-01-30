Poets from Paris to perform in Bengaluru in Urdu, Hindi, Bengali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poetry with Prakriti, an annual Chennai-based festival, is known for featuring prominent and emerging poets, including 200 names from across India, alongside countries like Spain, France, Canada, UK, Denmark, Switzerland and the USA.

During its maiden extension to Bengaluru, the event will witness a set of impromptu performances by Paris-based poetry collective Les Souffleurs (The Whisperers) for a duration of three days, which will commence on February 2.

Currently on their maiden tour to India, nine artistes from the collective will activate public spaces through Jaan, their project that was curated specifically for their performances in India. The members will act through poetry in local languages, relying on specific, quiet choreographies and will aim to take the public by surprise with impromptu performances. The troop will use Bengali, Hindi, Urdu and English in their upcoming performances.

Meera Krishnan, senior programme coordinator, Prakriti Foundation, stated that while the tour was only limited to Jaipur, New Delhi and Kolkata, the idea of expanding the poetry festival to Bengaluru resulted in Les Souffleurs heading here as well. "We thought Bengaluru would be more apt to start our festival with them. Kannada was left out since the tour was not planned. They perform in regional languages in most cases," she said.

One of the members of the collective explains how this works: “Once the texts are finalised, we work with actors and voice trainers who speak these languages. The recordings from these sessions are used to practise the diction.” Krishnan emphasised that the festival will have seven shows in three days in this city. They will host performances in small and open spaces, such as Cubbon Park, UB City Mall, The Courtyard Cafe, etc. She adds, “We are hosting performances in two malls and more small spaces with a high footfall. But these performances are unannounced in order to maintain the element of surprise.”