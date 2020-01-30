Home Cities Bengaluru

School kids to revive 45-acre Bengaluru lake

Grade 8 students of Vidyashilp Academy will be presenting the project at the UN headquarters in New York from January 31 to February 10.

Published: 30th January 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Doddasanne Lake to get facelift, thanks to five schoolchildren

Doddasanne Lake to get facelift, thanks to five schoolchildren. (Photo|EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent Doddasanne Lake from dying, five school students from the city have taken up an initiative to revive the waterbody. The Grade 8 students of Vidyashilp Academy will inaugurate the revival project near the lake at 4pm on Thursday.

The initiative is part of  ‘World Federation of United Nations (WFUNA), Mission Possible’ project which focuses on helping and supporting communities under 17 sustainable development goals (SDG). The lake was earlier being maintained by the Forest Department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The five-member team had chosen the theme ‘Life under water’ and planned to revive the 25-acre lake that was thriving decades ago. Currently, only 7-9 acres are barely filled with water. “While inspecting the lake, we had a chance to interact with a local and understood that the inflow of water is being stopped due to the surrounding development. While another local added that it had been more than 20-25 years since they had last seen the lake completely filled up,” Sahas Bhargav, a member of the team, told TNIE.

“Water from the catchment area (watershed area) is not reaching the lake over blockage by debris and unnecessary growth of vegetation,” he added. Sahas has been working on this project along with his teammates Dheer, Aarav Dhruv, Abhinav Gowda and Darshan.

The team, with the help of NGO – Saviors of Souls – will be improving the groundwater retention, and provide better irrigation facilities for a nearby village. By reviving this lake, the students will be fulfilling SDG 8- climate change, SDG 14- life under water, SDG 15 — life on land and SDG 17- partnership for goals.

"We plan to run a campaign called TLC - Tag Line Contest — which aims at raising funds and approach cooperates and other organisations to pitch in with CSR funds," said Aarathi Luciana J, Trustee founder of the NGO. The students will be presenting the project at the UN headquarters in New York from January 31 to February 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Federation of United Nations Doddasanne Lake Doddasanne Lake revival Vidyashilp Academy
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp