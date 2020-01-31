Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru businessman shoots loan recovery agent

The loan recovery agent’s relative, who was injured, was hospitalised.

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An argument over recovering a loan led to firing, in which a 30-year-old relative of a loan recovery agent sustained injuries. Hennur police arrested two persons in connection with the incident. Syed Saleem, a resident of DJ Halli, is undergoing treatment in hospital. Police arrested businessmen Mayuresh and Amarendar, residents of Hennur.

Police said Mayuresh had taken a loan from a private bank about a year ago for a bike that cost Rs 18 lakh. He had paid all the EMIs, but missed a payment in January. Bank staff reminded him to make the payment immediately.

Meanwhile, Syed Arfad, a loan recovery agent of a private firm working on contract for the bank, approached Mayuresh. Arfad told Mayuresh that he would seize the bike if the EMI was not paid, leading to a heated argument.

"On Wednesday around 9.30pm, Arfad went to Mayuresh’ apartment and started arguing with him. He had brought his relative Syed Saleem and two others with him. Mayuresh’s relative Amarendar turned up in support. When the situation threatened to go out of control, Amarendar fired two rounds in the air and then shot at Saleem. A bullet pierced Saleem in his abdomen, injuring him seriously. Hearing the sound, neighbours intervened, pacified both parties and shifted Saleem to hospital," the police said.

"Mayuresh and Amarendar were arrested. They claim that they had no option but to open fire, as Saleem and his associates tried to assault them, and also filed a complaint against them. Amarendar had obtained a gun licence to carry a revolver," police added.

