Bengaluru: Cops crack rowdy murder case, arrest nine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chamarajpet police have arrested nine men over the murder of rowdy Lokesh, alias ‘Smashana’ Loki earlier this month. Lokesh, a history sheeter at Kengeri police station, and a resident of Nagarabhavi, was hacked to death in Azad Nagar on the night of January 22.

Police said Lokesh had created a fake Facebook profile in the name of ‘Mukku Mukku’ and anonymously posted comments about the main accused Hemanth (25), a resident of Adarshnagar. Hemanth found that it was Lokesh who was posting the comments, and wanted to teach him a lesson.

"He had told his friends about this and Sagar (22), a car driver, suggested to him that they could make a big name as rowdies if they finished off Lokesh. They roped in seven other friends and watched Lokesh’s movements for several months. On January 22, Lokesh had gone to his relative’s house in Chamarajpet. While returning, another accused Sandesh, alias Charlie, stopped him, and alerted the other accused. The gang attacked and murdered Lokesh and escaped," the police added.