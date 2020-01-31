Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Drunk man sets cars ablaze, returns to check, held

The accused, Prasad, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, had set the cars on fire for no apparent reason, and then walked away.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another case in the disturbing nightly trend of miscreants damaging vehicles parked on roads, a drunk man set five cars ablaze around 11.45pm on Wednesday. The vehicles were parked by the roadside in Manjunathanagar,in Rajajinagar.

Rajendra Prasad (45), a resident of Manjunathanagar, was caught by local residents, thrashed and handed over to police.

Police said the man went on an arson spree when most residents had retired for the night. They were jolted out of their sleep when residents noticed the vehicles on fire raised an alarm. They alerted the fire force, and a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

"When we reached the spot, the accused came to us and enquired what had happened, acting innocent. Meanwhile, one of the car owners, who checked CCTV footage, identified the accused and alerted us. Before we could question him, angry residents started thrashing him. But we stopped them and arrested him," police said, adding that five cars were partially burnt. A case was registered at Basaveshwara Nagar police station.

Bengaluru has witnessed several such incidents in the recent past. Most of these crimes are committed either out of envy over owning of cars, or to instil fear among residents to impress upon them that they are the locality bosses, police said.

However, they are yet to find out why Prasad committed the act in a drunken state, and then returned to the spot to enquire what had happened. It left the police stumped, and also amused them. “Had he just walked away and not returned,we wouldn’t have known who had done it,” said a police officer.

VEHICLE VANDALISM

November 2019: Miscreants had smashed windshields of 21 cars Pattegarapalya and Byatarayanapura. The Vijayanagar police had arrested seven youths in this regard. The accused had admitted that they had committed the act to create fear in the minds of people and gain supremacy over others in their area.

June 2019: Rahul, who was celebrating his birthday, vandalised over 10 vehicles and assualted people in Byatarayanapura. Police shot at and nabbed him later.

May 2019: Around 20 vehicles including 15 two-wheelers were vandalised by a group of armed men in Rajendra Nagar in Koramangala.

