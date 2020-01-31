Home Cities Bengaluru

Will intervene in disposing of garbage at Bengaluru: Karnataka government tells HC

The court also directed the BBMP to place on record details of garbage collection from January 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020.

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will intervene to ensure scientific disposal of garbage because of the complete failure of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to do so.

Taking note of the submission made by Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said it is not going to pass any "drastic order" for now.

During the previous hearing, the bench had warned that it would pass a drastic order to restrain the civic agency from giving fresh sanction to new constructions in the city. In view of this, the Advocate General sought two weeks time from the court to intervene in the matter.

The bench also directed the BBMP to place on record details of garbage collection from January 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020. It also ordered the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to file an affidavit on the action taken against the civic body for not complying with norms on pollution.

The bench was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions, the earliest of which, was filed in 2012, concerning solid waste management in the city.

