'Will make Jamia happen here': Bengaluru students protesting against Delhi shooting allege they were threatened

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To protest against the shooting of a student in Jamia Milia Islamia University, a group of 30 odd students held a night-long protest at Maurya Circle at 7.45 pm on Thursday They were raising slogans and held placards protesting against the shooting of a student who participated in anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Delhi on the same day.

"At around 11.30 pm, two men who appeared to be drunk saw what we were protesting against and started threatening us. The miscreants told us 'We will make Jamia happen here also'. The police intervened and took them away," said Saqib one of the students who was present at the protest.

Ardra, another protestor said," A friend of the two miscreants arrived at the spot and apologised to us on their behalf. The police asked us if we wanted to file an FIR against the two men men but we decided against it even though they said hateful things to us. They should have engaged in a conversation with us instead of abusing us, if they disagreed with what we were protesting against."

The students demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah."The Delhi police comes under him and hence he is answerable for what happened in Delhi. We also demand the arrest of Anurag Thakur for hate speech in light of which the incident took place," Saqib said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently said at a BJP election rally 'Desh ke gaddaron ko' and the crowd responded with 'goli maaro saalon ko'. The students also demanded strict action against the shooter.

Along with protesting against the firing in Delhi, the gathering also raised slogans opposing CAA and National Register of Citizens, manual scavenging, the trans bill and other issues in the country. They dispered at 5 am after singing the National Anthem.