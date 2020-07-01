Three of family end lives

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three of a family, including a woman, allegedly killed themselves by hanging in their house in Yelahanka on Monday.

The deceased, Munivenkatappa (56), his wife Nagaveni (50), and their eldest son Ravi Kumar (27), were residents of Anandapura. Police said the younger son, who was away from home, found their bodies on his return.

Investigations revealed that Munivenkatappa was working as a real estate agent. The family had `27 lakh in debt which they were unable to repay. So they took their own lives.

It is also alleged that some of the financiers threatened the family. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777,