STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In lead roles

The group was earlier helping migrant workers in Bengaluru by providing them food and other essential commodities.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Yakshagana artiste

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While businesses are slowing resuming in the city, the artiste community continues to remain affected adversely. With an aim to support artistes across Karnataka in these difficult times, city-based artist ensemble Still Space Theatre has undertaken an initiative called For Artists and Arts. The group was earlier helping migrant workers in Bengaluru by providing them food and other essential commodities.

“After the lockdown was lifted, the migrant workers asserted that they were in a better position since work had resumed. Later on, we came across an initiative for artistes in Mumbai, and realised that the artiste community also remains heavily affected, and that this won’t change in the coming months,” says programme coordinator Anita Gandhi, adding that while some performers in the city could resort to online means, rural artistes are technologically unaware.  

The initiative has provided ration kits and other essential products to over 140 folk performers, theatre actors and singers living in Hubbali, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga and other places. They further aim to support 500 artistes, and have also set up a crowdfunding option on their website where one can pledge to donate a grocery kit for `580.

The aid has brought some positivity in the lives of artistes like Helen, a Bengaluru-based actor who has been playing small roles in TV dramas, before the lockdown brought her daily earnings to a halt. “An entire community of artistes who are dependent on their art for a living has been affected,” says Helen. Agrees Pradeep Acharya, a Yakshagana artiste based in Udupi, who says being unable to work is a growing concern, but the aid has provided some reassurance. “Luckily, I have a house of my own so paying rent is not a worry. But I haven’t paid loan instalments since March. While the bank has given me time until September to resume payment, the current situation is worrisome,” says Acharya.

Artistic director-actor Deepak Subramanya points out that full-time theatre practitioners are completely out of work. “The technical fraternity taking care of lighting, makeup, etc are among the most affected, and our first thought of aid was around them,” says Subramanya, adding that they also plan to guide rural artistes on online alternatives to showcase their art.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp