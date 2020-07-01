Rooms available, but no place for Bengalureans

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans are in a fix. Footloose city folk, aided by ‘work from home’ culture, are all ready to pack their bags, but find that they are not quite welcome.

Despite the government encouraging people to travel and revive tourism, many locals, hotel, resort and home stay owners at popular holiday destinations are denying entry to Bengalureans because of the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in the State capital. This has left adventure and tour planners high and dry.

Since the last weekend, Bengaluru tourists hoping to take a break have been denied entry in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Sakleshpur, Sagar and even some parts of Madikeri. Videos and photographs have also been doing the rounds on social media, of locals sending back tourists and shouting at them for their “irresponsible behaviour” during the pandemic.

Balaji D, an adventure trip organiser, told TNIE, “Bengalureans are eager to go on holiday, but are complaining that they are not getting accommodation anywhere. Bengaluru tourists are now being denied entry by locals even for day trips. This is only adding to the frustration of citizens.”

Locals are denying entry fearing community spread. “Cases are rising and there is news of community spread. We stay in a small town where health facilities are limited. Tourists will come, spread the virus and go away, and we will suffer. So we don’t want anyone to come here. We can bear some losses, but not compromise on the safety of our families and friends,” said Pawan P, a hotelier from Chikkamagaluru.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi said the decision to restrict entry of people and tourism activities is taken by the local administration, based on the number of cases and ground scenario. He admitted to being aware of Bengaluru tourists being denied entry in Kodachadri and restricted in other places. He said things will ease gradually as cases reduce, and until then everyone should be cautious and wise.

Chikkamagaluru DC Bagadi Gautham issued an advisory on Monday to voluntarily cut down travel. He said this was issued after many tourists, including Bengalureans, were seen violating all norms.