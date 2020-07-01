STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vendors to govt: Give laptops to our kids or stop online classes

The union, representing around 1.5 lakh street vendors in Bengaluru, pointed out that some vendors have even alleged that a few schools had collected money for Android tablets for its students.

Published: 01st July 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

A girl selling lemon in KR Market in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “If my husband and I stay at home to monitor my daughter’s online class, who will sell the wares?” asks Shanthi, a street vendor in Jayanagar.“Sales have not picked up even after the lockdown has been lifted — there is a general fear of spread of the virus,” she says.

The Bengaluru Street Vendors’ Union has urged the government to either temporarily stop online education or provide laptops to their children. It has written to the government’s expert committee for guidelines on online education.

While some street hawkers have managed a smartphone for their children’s education, they have to still compromise on the education when there is more than one child at home needing to attend online classes simultaneously, according to the union.

As pending rents accumulate, and buyers for their wares remain elusive, education of the next generation looks like a tradeoff for vendors. The online fees and recurrent data recharge is a huge financial burden on them.

Yet, a major fear among the community is that immature children would divert from studies and resort to playing games or watching other programmes on the internet.

Most hawkers, who are digitally illiterate, said they cannot resolve issues on Zoom app, a popular medium for online classroom now. Vendors found themselves at a loss when their children turn to them to get their doubts cleared. They fear their children would fall behind their classmates in studies.

The union, representing around 1.5 lakh street vendors in Bengaluru, pointed out that some vendors have even alleged that a few schools had collected money for Android tablets for its students. However, there has been no response from those schools since then.

Union’s demands
Referring to the Kerala model, members urged the govt to impart education via television as most households or their neighbours have a TV set
Govt must take care of fees for the upcoming academic year
Govt should provide laptops and data packs to children
Online education be suspended at least up to Class VIII
Constitute an expert committee to form a comprehensive policy on education which addresses concerns of parents and all stakeholders in the society

