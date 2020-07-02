STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Asthma to add to Covid woes in Bengaluru: Doctors

Bengaluru , also known as India’s Asthma Capital, could see a worrying rise in asthma cases even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

asthma, inhaler, asthma inhaler

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, also known as India’s Asthma Capital, could see a worrying rise in asthma cases even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages. Health officials have warned the state government that the number and severity of asthma cases could go up in the coming days due to weather changes and Bengaluru’s climatology. “Cold weather is conducive to viral replications and may trigger a surge in Covid cases. As Bengaluru is known for allergies, we usually see a rise in cases of exacerbated asthma during this period.

This situation could be a double-whammy,” said Dr Manohar Nageshappa, physician at Manipal Hospital. A government official told TNIE that Covid cases have been on the rise due to various factors: people coming from other states and countries, primary and secondary contacts of patients, and increased testing. “But with the rise in asthma cases, Covid cases too could rise. People need to be more careful,” the official said. Pulmonolgists accept that pharmacies do not sell inhalers as an over-the-counter drug because people tend to purchase them to avoid being tested for Covid.

Dr Vivek Padegal, director of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, said that although asthma is not a risk factor for Covid, asthmatics who get the virus suffer more. He advised patients not to stop medication. Dr Ravindra Mehta, of Apollo Hospital said that with more people reporting breathlessness, doctors are checking whether they have additional problems or health issues because of not getting treatment, whether they need fine tuning of medication, or whether they have Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asthma Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp