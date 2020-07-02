Asthma to add to Covid woes in Bengaluru: Doctors

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, also known as India’s Asthma Capital, could see a worrying rise in asthma cases even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages. Health officials have warned the state government that the number and severity of asthma cases could go up in the coming days due to weather changes and Bengaluru’s climatology. “Cold weather is conducive to viral replications and may trigger a surge in Covid cases. As Bengaluru is known for allergies, we usually see a rise in cases of exacerbated asthma during this period.

This situation could be a double-whammy,” said Dr Manohar Nageshappa, physician at Manipal Hospital. A government official told TNIE that Covid cases have been on the rise due to various factors: people coming from other states and countries, primary and secondary contacts of patients, and increased testing. “But with the rise in asthma cases, Covid cases too could rise. People need to be more careful,” the official said. Pulmonolgists accept that pharmacies do not sell inhalers as an over-the-counter drug because people tend to purchase them to avoid being tested for Covid.

Dr Vivek Padegal, director of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, said that although asthma is not a risk factor for Covid, asthmatics who get the virus suffer more. He advised patients not to stop medication. Dr Ravindra Mehta, of Apollo Hospital said that with more people reporting breathlessness, doctors are checking whether they have additional problems or health issues because of not getting treatment, whether they need fine tuning of medication, or whether they have Covid-19.