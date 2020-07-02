STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC stays Puttenahalli lake handover to BBMP

In its order, the bench observed that the object of conservation was to protect flora and fauna, their habitat, and the landscape itself.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the State government’s order to handover Puttenahalli Lake Birds Conservation Reserve to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for maintenance. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the order after hearing the public interest litigation filed by Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust questioning the State government’s order dated December 11, 2019. The bench also made it clear that there shall be no further action on the order in question.

In its order, the bench observed that the object of conservation was to protect flora and fauna, their habitat, and the landscape itself. It said prima facie, the State government’s order to handover the conservation of the lake to the BBMP was null and that it could not entrust the responsibility to the BBMP. The bench also directed the State government to place on record the action taken to reconstitute the Conservation Reserve Management Committee on July 20, the next date of hearing.

No transgender quota in police dept: HC seeks explanation Bengaluru: The High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Chief Secretary and DGP, seeking an explanation on why the law laid down by the Supreme Court in providing reservation to transgender people was not considered. While hearing a PIL filed by Sangama, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy also ordered that if the appointment process was not completed, quota for transgender people must be considered.

