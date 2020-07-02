STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Keeping it easy, breezy and light 

Move aside pyjamas, kaftans are here to stay. People working from home are now opting for this latest look to lounge about in style.

Published: 02nd July 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Models showcase loungewear by AMPM and (sitting) Good Earth

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent pictures on social media show her looking both comfortable and ultra chic in a kaftan. Bebo isn’t the only one rocking the look. People working from home too are opting for this outfit. Kaftans really seem to be having their moment of fame as loungewear fashion takes the bigger chunk in people’s wardrobe. City-based designer Nausheen Maved says kaftans and ponchos are emerging as new favourites as people love easy-going clothes. “Kaftans are versatile and can be styled for both formal and casual occasions.

It suits any kind of body type and age group,” say Maved, who co-runs a fashion label called Neeshah with her sister-in-law Neelum Shahrukh. Maved’s recent exhibition of her latest collection, where she had only appointment-based invites, was also all about ponchos, shorts and kaftans. “These are not just plain ones but also have embellishments and work throughout the body, which can be worn for weddings too,” says Maved. The kaftans are priced between   `2,000 - `9,000. 

Priyanka Modi, creative director of fashion label AMPM, says the brand has come out with a collection called Amah’le, which also includes kaftans. She says, “The idea behind this collection was to design beautiful pieces that are versatile in their use, stay relevant for a long time and travel well. True sustainability in fashion can only be achieved if we give our customers all of these values in our collections,” says Modi. According to her, asymmetrical pieces and multi-coloured motifs are some of the fast moving pieces. 

Joining the bandwagon is Good Earth, which is known for its sustainable fabrics. Its new collection, Chaya, comprises classic silhouettes, loungewear and kaftans. In whites and indigos, these are crafted with muslin with jamdani motifs. “Our designers delved into a slower rhythm to create a sublime range of apparel and home linen, capturing the unhurried languor of summer to celebrate the simple yet delightful everyday pleasures of relaxing, reflecting, and connecting with the stillness inside,” says Shalini Sethi, 
creative head, apparel, Good Earth. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp