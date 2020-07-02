Keeping it easy, breezy and light 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent pictures on social media show her looking both comfortable and ultra chic in a kaftan. Bebo isn’t the only one rocking the look. People working from home too are opting for this outfit. Kaftans really seem to be having their moment of fame as loungewear fashion takes the bigger chunk in people’s wardrobe. City-based designer Nausheen Maved says kaftans and ponchos are emerging as new favourites as people love easy-going clothes. “Kaftans are versatile and can be styled for both formal and casual occasions.

It suits any kind of body type and age group,” say Maved, who co-runs a fashion label called Neeshah with her sister-in-law Neelum Shahrukh. Maved’s recent exhibition of her latest collection, where she had only appointment-based invites, was also all about ponchos, shorts and kaftans. “These are not just plain ones but also have embellishments and work throughout the body, which can be worn for weddings too,” says Maved. The kaftans are priced between `2,000 - `9,000.

Priyanka Modi, creative director of fashion label AMPM, says the brand has come out with a collection called Amah’le, which also includes kaftans. She says, “The idea behind this collection was to design beautiful pieces that are versatile in their use, stay relevant for a long time and travel well. True sustainability in fashion can only be achieved if we give our customers all of these values in our collections,” says Modi. According to her, asymmetrical pieces and multi-coloured motifs are some of the fast moving pieces.

Joining the bandwagon is Good Earth, which is known for its sustainable fabrics. Its new collection, Chaya, comprises classic silhouettes, loungewear and kaftans. In whites and indigos, these are crafted with muslin with jamdani motifs. “Our designers delved into a slower rhythm to create a sublime range of apparel and home linen, capturing the unhurried languor of summer to celebrate the simple yet delightful everyday pleasures of relaxing, reflecting, and connecting with the stillness inside,” says Shalini Sethi,

creative head, apparel, Good Earth.