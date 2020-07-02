STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Runny nose? It may not be COVID-19 symptom, feel doctors

 A mere sneeze, cough or sore throat can send you through the rabbit hole of looking up symptoms of Covid-19 on Google.

Published: 02nd July 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Amit Bandre

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A mere sneeze, cough or sore throat can send you through the rabbit hole of looking up symptoms of Covid-19 on Google. It does not help that monsoon has arrived, and so has your yearly quota of cold and a runny nose.

While people are aware that common cold can cause some symptoms which are similar to Covid, one condition that does not receive much attention is allergy.

World Allergy Week, observed from June 28 to July 4, is observed to raise awareness about the condition in which our immune system reacts to certain substances (allergens) in the environment.

Since we are now mostly confined to our homes, we tend to think that our exposure to allergens is restricted.

However, there are many indoor allergens too, and staying inside home for long hours can increase the chances of an allergic reaction.

Dr Subahkar Kandi, a pulmonologist and a former professor at Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, said:  “Globally, 4.3 million people die of indoor pollution. Since most respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), flu, COVID-19 and allergies have overlapping symptoms, there is a lot of confusion and panic among patients.

Therefore, it is imperative to make people realise the importance of understanding respiratory allergies and the ill-effects of leaving allergies untreated. If respiratory allergies are identified and treated in the early stages itself, it can prevent severe conditions such as COPD in the future. In case of allergy, the patient generally has a medical history of similar reactions, and responds very well to allergy medicines.”

Speaking about the symptoms, Dr Kandi said: “In case of allergies, there is no fever, no body or muscle pain. But, patients might experience itchiness, which is not experienced by Covid patients. Allergies and Covid have the following common symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, nasal stuffiness and sore throat.”

Throwing more light on the condition, Dr C Suman Kumar, consultant paediatrician and allergist at Ankura Hospital, said: “Allergic rhinitis is a type of inflammation in the nose which occurs when the immune system overreacts to allergens in the air. Signs and symptoms include a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, red, itchy, and watery eyes, and swelling around the eyes says for women and children.  Allergies have more chronic symptoms and include sneezing, wheezing, and coughing while the main symptoms of the novel coronavirus are fever, tiredness, cough, and shortness of breath. Respiratory allergies, if left untreated can give way for more serious problems like asthma, persistent or uncontrolled allergies. Therefore, it is time to clear the confusion and know the difference. Consult doctors through tele-medicine to clear your queries.”  

When asked if pstchological stress due to the pandemic can trigger allergy, Dr Suman said: “Stress can aggravate the symptoms of an allergy, but cannot induce a reaction.”

Here are some of the common allergens hidden in our homes

  • TV, fridge and AC, which emit volatile organic compounds.

  • Cockroaches.

  • Carpets and rugs.

  • Cigarette smoke.

  • Pets.

  • Incense sticks.

  • Dust mites (on our bedsheets, pillow covers).

  • Mold.

  • Firewood (rural areas).

How you can avoid indoor allergies

  • Allergy-resistant pillow covers.

  • Instead of sweeping the house, use vacuum cleaners.

  • Moisture can lead to pests. Keep bathrooms dry.

  • Use mosquito screens.

  • Avoid wall-to-wall carpet.

  • Don’t allow pets into bedroom.

  • Keep a stock of inhalers if you have asthma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp