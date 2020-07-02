Sunday lockdown: To brake the spread, or take a break?

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: With Sunday approaching, the debate has only intensified whether the lockdown on that day is useful or not. While the government opines that it is essential to break the chain, others in the government say that it is a tool to take a break.To ensure that the lockdown is effective, the government has also decided to take stern action against not just citizens violating the norms, but even officials who will take Sunday as a day’s break.

Government sources said that this decision has been taken after many citizens and officials pointed to the CM and the Chief Secretary during the meetings that the Sunday lockdown is a futile exercise as people are seen wandering on roads and many officials, including nodal officers, take it as a day’s break.“Under the Disaster Management Act, everyone will have to work seriously. All those relaxing and being absent from duty will be sternly dealt with under the act,” N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, told TNIE. He said Sunday lockdown has been announced to ensure the chain is broken and officials will have to be on duty round-the-clock.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, said under Unlock1, it had been observed that crowds were very high during weekends. So Sunday lockdown is required to control crowds, restrict people on roads and stop people from moving around the city, he said.Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said: “Lockdown helped create awareness among people about the pandemic. Many restrictions that were imposed during the initial phases of the lockdown were removed since June 1 when Unlock1 started. Now from July 1, we have Unlock2 and we will gradually open up more economic activities. Complete lockdown on Sunday is intended to convey the message that we need to continue to be vigilant and shouldn’t let our guard down.”

However doctors, mobility experts and senior BBMP and health department officials differ. Dr R Ravindra, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Association, said that with the ongoing community spread, a mere one-day lockdown will not be of much help. The government should look at curtailing the number of people coming via flights and trains.Prof M N Srihari, mobility expert, said, “I am in favour of another complete lockdown for a few days, looking at the current scenario. However, instead of a Sunday, the government should look at imposing a lockdown on a weekday which will have more impact.”