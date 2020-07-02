STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sunday lockdown: To brake the spread, or take a break?

While some say one day closure of no use, others feel weekday lockdown would’ve been better

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

A BBMP Marshal fines a motorist for not wearing a mask at Magadi Road on Wednesday | vinod Kumar T

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Sunday approaching, the debate has only intensified whether the lockdown on that day is useful or not. While the government opines that it is essential to break the chain, others in the government say that it is a tool to take a break.To ensure that the lockdown is effective, the government has also decided to take stern action against not just citizens violating the norms, but even officials who will take Sunday as a day’s break.

Government sources said that this decision has been taken after many citizens and officials pointed to the CM and the Chief Secretary during the meetings that the Sunday lockdown is a futile exercise as people are seen wandering on roads and many officials, including nodal officers, take it as a day’s break.“Under the Disaster Management Act, everyone will have to work seriously. All those relaxing and being absent from duty will be sternly dealt with under the act,” N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, told TNIE. He said Sunday lockdown has been announced to ensure the chain is broken and officials will have to be on duty round-the-clock.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, said under Unlock1, it had been observed that crowds were very high during weekends. So Sunday lockdown is required to control crowds, restrict people on roads and stop people from moving around the city, he said.Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said: “Lockdown helped create awareness among people about the pandemic. Many restrictions that were imposed during the initial phases of the lockdown were removed since June 1 when Unlock1 started. Now from July 1, we have Unlock2 and we will gradually open up more economic activities. Complete lockdown on Sunday is intended to convey the message that we need to continue to be vigilant and shouldn’t let our guard down.”

However doctors, mobility experts and senior BBMP and health department officials differ. Dr R Ravindra, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Association, said that with the ongoing community spread, a mere one-day lockdown will not be of much help. The government should look at curtailing the number of people coming via flights and trains.Prof M N Srihari, mobility expert, said, “I am  in favour of another complete lockdown for a few days, looking at the current scenario. However, instead of a Sunday, the government should look at imposing a lockdown on a weekday which will have more impact.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sunday lockdown bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp