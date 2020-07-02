STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West, South zones in Bengaluru a big worry for officials

The maximum number of cases in Bengaluru are being reported from western and southern parts, states data from the BBMP Covid-19 war room.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects throat swab samples at Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru on Wednesday | pandarinath b

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The maximum number of cases in Bengaluru are being reported from western and southern parts, states data from the BBMP Covid-19 war room.BBMP officials, who have been made nodal officers in charge of Covid duty, said that while they have been able to control cases to some extent in areas like Padarayanapura and Bapujinagar after Unlock 1.0, they have done little or nothing in places like KR Market and Kalasipalya, where a large number of people move around. “If you closely observe, VV Puram and Siddapura, that have seen a rise in cases, are near these wards,” an official said.

Cases are high in core areas of Bengaluru (old Bengaluru) because this is where maximum number of tests have been conducted. These parts also have most number of houses, hotels and commercial spaces, the official said.These core areas have narrow lanes, high working population and a large number of vendors coming in from neighbouring states.

It has become difficult to seal the wards, like in the case of Chickpet. “With constant monitoring, cases in Padarayanapura were controlled, but we have not been able to repeat it in other places because of Unlock 1.0. Also, the government and people are not willing to support locking down of these areas. To take control of the situation, a lockdown is required. We are unable to regulate mandis and coffee joints, where a large number of people gather. Also, most of the slums are in core parts of Bengaluru,” the official said.
Most cases are in south and west Bengaluru, followed by east and RR Nagar, he said.

Randeep D, BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM), and in charge of Public Health, BBMP, said, “The rise in cases is also because of movement of people in containment zones despite warnings. Now, we are following strict enforcement in cluster zones.”

Task team formed for contact tracing in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: To ensure contact tracing of Covid-19 patients is done aggressively, a task team has been formed by the state government which will be headed by BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar, Administrative Training Institute Director-General and DULT Commissioner. They will have a team of five officers under them. The circular stated that effective contact tracing should be done and the numbers and details of positive patients put up on an administrative portal. The team should trace the contacts of high-risk patients within 24 hours and send them to designated hospitals, it added. 

Zone-wise cases

Zone    Cases
Bommanahalli    67
RR Nagar    49
Yelahanka    28
Dasarahalli    12
East    79
West    91
South    115
Mahadevapura    54

