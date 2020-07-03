STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru man denied treatment by nine hospitals, dies in ambulance

A 43-year-old man from Bengaluru, suffering from chest pain and cough was denied treatment from around 9 hospitals and died on Wednesday morning.

COVID Hospitals

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 43-year-old man from Bengaluru, suffering from chest pain and cough was denied treatment from around 9 hospitals and died on Wednesday morning. His family took him around in the ambulance all night on Tuesday but none of the hospitals accepted him.

"My wife's uncle was a car driver by profession and he suffered from chest congestion and lung problems previously. On Tuesday night at 11 pm he developed chest pain and coughing. We tried calling for an
ambulance but it took a lot of time to get one," said a male relative of the deceased, who did not wish to be identified.

"By midnight, we got an ambulance and went to around 9 government and private hospitals but they all either said, their beds were full or the ICUs were full. We even fought at some places with the hospital
authorities but they did not admit even then," the man said, further adding," While his wife, my father-in-law and brother-in-law were in the ambulance with him, I was at home due to a fracture. I was calling several other hospitals asking them to admit him but they did not agree."

"Finally around 6.30 am he passed away in the ambulance while on the way to a hospital which we had already visited the previous night. As we did not want people to be at risk when they come for the funeral,
we got a corona test done at the hospital and it turned out to be negative," he added.

The family made two rounds of the same hospitals, hoping one of them would take the patient in. The relative lamented that perhaps ventilator or oxygen support may have saved the man. It appears that importance is given to the treatment of corona patients but patients with other health issues are ignored,
he added.

Recently, 2 other cases were reported by TNIE of patients who were denied treatment and passed away due to negligence of hospital authorities. In one of the cases, a 52-year-old man knocked on the
doors of 50 hospitals in Bengaluru but not one of them took him in leading to his demise.

