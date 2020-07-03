STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Director of Jayadeva sniffs breach of data

Our employees had to test themselves a second time to confirm if the message was true or not.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With employees testing positive at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Dr C N Manjunath, Director, is now preparing to register a cybercrime complaint in Bengaluru. This is because employees who tested positive also received a message from an unknown number stating that their results are negative.“It is very dubious that unknown messages are being sent out like this. Our employees had to test themselves a second time to confirm if the message was true or not. There are some miscreants who are doing this. This could be a data breach and my team is registering a complaint on Friday,” Manjunath informed TNIE.

“I have also informed the Kidwai team about this and asked them to register a complaint,” he said as the tests were done at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. “There is no particular number is the message, sender is mentioned AD-BHOOMI,” he said.

While the test results should be coming in from the ICMR or the lab directly, it is unclear as to how several have been receiving similar text messages from the same sender.Dr C Ramachandra, Director of Kidwai, said, “There is no such data breach from our side. Around 50,000 tests have been conducted and once they are tested, we send them to the task force.”

