New design for KIA line, 2 stns partly underground

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two Metro stations of the Blue Line will be partially underground, revealed a new design of the project that will connect K R Puram station to Kempegowda International Airport. The updated design was released by Asian Development Bank (ADB), which will be a key funder for the project. The two stations of the airport — Sky Garden and KIA Terminal — were meant to be at grade stations as per the October 2019 notification released by the bank.

They have now been presented as partially underground. A BMRCL official said, “We had submitted our designs for the line to ADB and they have released it”. BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said tenders for the line will be called for in five packages. “We have already called for two out of five packages. We will call for three more tenders in connection with the KR Puram to airport section by this month.

Tenders for the depot and track work will be called for in 2021-2022,” he said. Works on two packages from Silk Board to KR Puram worth Rs 1,325 crore were called for in December last year. “The approval for the airport line by the Government of India may take about three to four months,” the MD added. ENS