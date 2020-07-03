STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pub, bar owners in low spirits, unable to renew licence

Published: 03rd July 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many pub and bar owners in the State have given a miss to the June 30 deadline of renewing their excise licence citing “unprecedented losses” this year.Following repeated requests of support in times of acute crisis from the liquor industry, the Excise Department in May had agreed to accept the licence fee in two instalments. The deadline for the first instalment was June 30.

The department has given time till July 7 to those who have paid to submit their documents for online renewal.“We are in no state to pay even 50 per cent of the licence fee for a business, which is gasping for survival and may not have a future till a vaccine for Covid-19 is out,” a prominent pub owner told TNIE.
“I have opened my kitchen for online food delivery. I have not been selling takeaway liquor. It doesn’t matter if I have to temporarily close down the liquor segment because in any case there is no business,” he said.
Another pub owner in Bengaluru said that he has been doing the rounds of his bank to raise funds to pay the licence fee because, “We have been receiving calls from the department asking us to pay the fee or else they would suspend our licence and seal our premises.”Some of them are under pressure from their business partners, who are licence holders. “We are under obligation to them to renew the licence because that is our business understanding. If we don’t renew, they will find another business partner,” said another pub owner. “Some of us may just have to come out of the liquor business because we don’t have the money to pay,” he added.

There are 11,236 excise licencees in the State, of who, 9,516 have “logged in” for renewal, said a senior Excise officer. “We have renewed 5,846 licences so far and 2,331 are being processed and are in the log of the deputy commissioners,” he said adding that 1,720 licensees are yet to pay the fee. The department has also given an extension to microbreweries to sell takeaway beer till July 31. They were earlier allowed to sell craft beer till June 30.

FEE PAID IN ADVANCE

Excise fee in Karnataka is paid annually in advance before June 1. For pubs and bars (CL9 licensees), the fee ranges from `4 lakh to `7.5 lakh depending upon the population of the area plus the additional excise duty of 15 per cent on the licence fee. For the retail liquor stores (CL2), the licence fee ranges between `4 lakh and `6 lakh. For the microbreweries, it is `2 lakh along with which, they have to pay for 50 per cent of their installed capacity in advance to the government.

