Corona patient’s body lies on road for three hours in rain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old Covid-19 positive person collapsed on the road and died at Hanumantha Nagar on Friday, and the body lay there drenched in the rain for three hours. An ambulance, which was called three hours earlier after the patient started to feel breathless, shifted the body to a hospital. His family members said they tried calling health officials, but nobody responded.

Reacting to the incident, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said it was very tragic and unfortunate. There will be no such delay and patients will be immediately sent to hospitals, he added. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “The incident is horrific and we will take stern action.”