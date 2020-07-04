STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied treatment, 3 patients die in Bengaluru

Despite government order, private hospitals say beds, ICUs full, govt facilities seek Covid certificate

Published: 04th July 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By IFFATH FATHIMA & RANJANI MADHAVAN
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a government order asking private hospitals not to deny treatment to Covid or non-Covid patients, many continue to suffer and even die in several instances. A 40-year-old software manager, Asadullah, was breathless around 11 pm on Thursday. He was rushed to a private clinic on Tannery Road, but doctors asked the family to take him to a bigger hospital as they did not have facilities.

The family rushed him to a private hospital in Vivek Nagar, then to a hospital on Queens Road, to another hospital on Millers Road and to government hospitals in Shivajinagar and KR Market. But none admitted him. While private hospitals said they did not have beds, government facilities wanted a Covid test report. Zoya, his daughter, said, “From 2 pm to 10 pm, we took him to different hospitals. My father’s condition was very bad, but despite seeing him suffering, they did not take him in. As we were ferrying him to seven hospitals, we kept calling several hospitals, but all of them said the beds were full. Around 10.30 pm, we reached a private hospital in Basvanagudi.

They took him in, but left him unattended. The staff said that he was critical and they could not do much. Then, my father died. He was the only breadwinner of our family.” In another case, a 53-year-old man denied treatment at a private hospital in Rajajinagar died. “My friend’s father, who went for a daily walk in the park, collapsed around 7.45 am. We rushed him to a hospital, but the doctors refused to treat him and he died,” said Raghu Poojari, a civil contractor.

On Wednesday morning, a 43-year-old man, suffering from a chest pain but denied treatment at nine hospitals, died. His family took him around in an ambulance all night on Tuesday, but none of the hospitals accepted him. “Around 11 pm on Tuesday, he developed achest pain. It took a long time for us to get an ambulance,” said a relative of the deceased.

“We got the ambulance around midnight and went to nine government and private hospitals. But all of them said either beds or ICUs were full. As his wife, my father-inlaw and brother-in-law were in the ambulance, I was calling other hospitals asking them to admit him, but they did not,” he added. “Finally, he passed away around 6.30 am in the ambulance while on the way to a hospital which we had already visited. We got a Covid test done later and it was negative,” he said.

