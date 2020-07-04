STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Iconic Central Cottage emporium on MG Road to down shutters

Yet another of Bengaluru’s iconic landmarks is set to become a part of history.

Published: 04th July 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

The Central Cottage Industries Emporium

The Central Cottage Industries Emporium | Pandrinath B

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Yet another of Bengaluru’s iconic landmarks is set to become a part of history. The Central Cottage Industries Emporium on MG Road, a Union Ministry of Textiles undertaking, is moving out of its sprawling premises to a smaller outlet in HSR Layout. Losses over the past few years, compounded by the coronavirus-induced lockdown and subsequent slump in business have forced it to shut shop, said a source familiar with the developments.  

Spread across 11,750 sqft on the ground floor and basement of the Shubharam Complex, near Trinity Metro station, the emporium has built a huge reputation for its authentic handicraft products. Pashminas, exotic rugs, lamp shades, stonecraft, woodcraft, furniture, knick-knacks, souvenirs from across India — it had all these and much more. All items were sourced from artisans in remote corners of the country.

Confirming the development, Pramod Nagpal, Chief General Manager, Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd, told The New Indian Express over phone from New Delhi, “The main branch in Bengaluru has been facing losses for some years now. The corona-induced business loss was the last straw. The rent has become too high too.” He hastened to add, “None of our staffers will lose their jobs nor will the artisans who make these hand-made products lose the platform we are offering them.”

The products will be shifted to its 6,000 sqft premises at the BDA Complex in HSR Layout as well other units across the country. “The staff will also be transferred to our premises in New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Patna or Kolkata. Products can be ordered online and customers can still get what they want,” Nagpal said.With a tinge of regret, he added that the Bengaluru showroom used to be both a profitable and popular one in the past.

A source familiar with the matter said, “The monthly rent on MG Road comes to Rs 12 lakh, which they were struggling to pay. Most probably, they will vacate by July 24 but could take a week longer to do so.”
The branch-in-charge at MG Road, Clara, however, said she had not received any official order in this connection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp