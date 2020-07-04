Iconic Central Cottage emporium on MG Road to down shutters

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yet another of Bengaluru’s iconic landmarks is set to become a part of history. The Central Cottage Industries Emporium on MG Road, a Union Ministry of Textiles undertaking, is moving out of its sprawling premises to a smaller outlet in HSR Layout. Losses over the past few years, compounded by the coronavirus-induced lockdown and subsequent slump in business have forced it to shut shop, said a source familiar with the developments.

Spread across 11,750 sqft on the ground floor and basement of the Shubharam Complex, near Trinity Metro station, the emporium has built a huge reputation for its authentic handicraft products. Pashminas, exotic rugs, lamp shades, stonecraft, woodcraft, furniture, knick-knacks, souvenirs from across India — it had all these and much more. All items were sourced from artisans in remote corners of the country.

Confirming the development, Pramod Nagpal, Chief General Manager, Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd, told The New Indian Express over phone from New Delhi, “The main branch in Bengaluru has been facing losses for some years now. The corona-induced business loss was the last straw. The rent has become too high too.” He hastened to add, “None of our staffers will lose their jobs nor will the artisans who make these hand-made products lose the platform we are offering them.”

The products will be shifted to its 6,000 sqft premises at the BDA Complex in HSR Layout as well other units across the country. “The staff will also be transferred to our premises in New Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Patna or Kolkata. Products can be ordered online and customers can still get what they want,” Nagpal said.With a tinge of regret, he added that the Bengaluru showroom used to be both a profitable and popular one in the past.

A source familiar with the matter said, “The monthly rent on MG Road comes to Rs 12 lakh, which they were struggling to pay. Most probably, they will vacate by July 24 but could take a week longer to do so.”

The branch-in-charge at MG Road, Clara, however, said she had not received any official order in this connection.