Ideating smart solutions

The pandemic may have put a halt to future plans of students but this city-based education startup is aiming to open new possibilities for them.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic may have put a halt to future plans of students but this city-based education startup is aiming to open new possibilities for them. Ken42  has announced an ideathon for college and university students. Called StartNXT, the programme aims to facilitate entrepreneurship, where the top three winners will receive funding up to Rs 2 crore each, along with internship opportunities. A sum of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the runners-up as well. Candidates will also get mentorship opportunities.

Throughout the six-month ideathon, students will be required to present pitch decks and business plans to a jury comprising leaders from the academic, corporate, investor and entrepreneur community.Ganesh Raju, founder and CEO, Ken42 said, “In the age of acceleration, young innovators can use their diverse perspectives while harnessing technology to create innovative applications that lead to a better society for all.” The ideathon will be conducted in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, with support from multiple corporates. Registrations to be open from July 6 to August 31. 
 

