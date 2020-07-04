Register a complaint, but where?

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there are three known cases of Covid-19 patients succumbing to the disease due to non-availability of timely medical attention, there are many positive patients with co-morbidites who are waiting to be picked up from home and taken to required facilities for treatment.But, there is no record of the number of such patients available with government agencies. This is not only because test reports arrive late, but also because health workers aren’t available to answer patients’ phone calls.

One such case is that of Sudhakar (name changed), a resident of Uttarahalli. He gave his sample at a private laboratory for Covid-19 testing on Monday, which came positive on Wednesday. But even till Friday night, no BBMP or health worker had attended to him. Sudhakar is a heart patient and has a five-year-old son. “I have been making frantic calls to all officials possible, asking where I should get admitted, but in vain,” he rued.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Covid-19 war room, Chief Secretary’s office, Health Department and the disaster management cell under the Revenue Department have no record of how many complaints have been registered against erring government officials. “There are many nodal officers handling multiple things, but there is no centralised control room to handle all cases. This is why there are problems on the ground,” admitted a senior health official.

When The New Indian Express asked Mayor M Goutham Kumar, he expressed helplessness, saying: “Directions have been issued, but still nothing is happening on the ground. I get 6,000 calls a day and I don’t know what to do. Please register an email complaint with the Chief Secretary against the erring officer.” The Chief Secretary’s office said that they have not received any complaint against any official, and it is the Covid-19 control room which handles complaints. However, Munish Moudgil, nodal officer, state war room, said that cases are being handled by each department and it is not centralised.