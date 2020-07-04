STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Sole of the matter

Last year when there was construction activity taking place near Sia Godika’s house in Koramangala, she spotted workers who were working barefoot, thereby leaving their feet cracked.

Published: 04th July 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last year when there was construction activity taking place near Sia Godika’s house in Koramangala, she spotted workers who were working barefoot, thereby leaving their feet cracked. “And it was the same with the young children. These were images that have remained in my mind ever since. During the lockdown, I saw many pictures of barefoot migrant workers, and as I researched further, I realised that there were millions of people without foot cover,” says the 13-year-old student of Neev Academy, who then went on to take up the initiative, Sole Warriors.

Through this, she is collecting usable shoes, refurbishing them if needed and will now give them to the needy. Backed by a network of ‘sole warriors’, as she calls them, including Plog Raj (founder of Ploggers Army), she hopes to make this a nation-wide initiative. 

“One of the United Nations sustainable development goals is good health and well being. How are we going to manage this when people are unknowingly getting diseases just because they are barefoot?,” she questions. From personal experience, she also knows many have shoes at home which they never use. “Millions who don’t have shoes suffer from foot diseases and allergies. But there are millions more who throw away shoes, which are in a usable condition or they store it at home and never wear them,” she says about her initiative’s tag line ‘Donate a sole, save a soul’. 

The initiative accepts all types of footwear (school shoes, house slippers, sports shoes). As Godika explains, for someone without footwear, wearing a pair of “house slippers” on the road would also be a great alternative. After collecting the shoes from apartments/schools, the team takes them to cobblers. Once the shoes are refurbished, they transport them to NGOs who in turn distribute the shoes among people who need them.  “Over 1,000 shoes that have been collected will be distributed in Jayanagar, Koramangala and Marathahalli on July 8 and through the next week,” she says. To get in touch, visit 
thesolewarriors.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp