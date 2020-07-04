SSLC exam concludes with 33 students testing positive 

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With all eyes on the state government conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar was all praise that they concluded smoothly on Friday, with 98.06 per cent attendance compared to 98.76 last year.Kumar told the media during a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, that despite many hurdles, the exam was held in 2,789 centres across the state. “This was a success as we we included 1.2 lakh officials from the health, transport, education and police departments. The transport department provided 3,500 buses to ferry children to exam centres for free,” Kumar said.

The 33 students who tested positive during the course of the exam, which began on June 25, will be allowed to appear as fresh candidates during the supplementary in August. “One of the major lessons we learned from the PUC exam was that students were not able to find their exam rooms or benches. So prior to the SSLC exam, the department sent out the details through SMS to their parents’ mobile numbers,” Kumar said.

II PUC results in August first week

The II PUC results are likely to be out in the third week of July. SSLC answer scripts would be evaluated between July 13-July 30 and results declared in the first week of August. Teachers aged above 55 and those with health issues would be exempted from evaluation. Kumar also released a documentary on the examination.