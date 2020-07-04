STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

What is the right relationship?

One observes in life how extraordinarily vital relationship is.

Published: 04th July 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: So what is relationship? Can there be a relationship when each human being has a problem - however trivial, however complex, can there be a relationship when each one is pursuing his own particular aggrandisement? Can there be a relationship when each one pursues his own particular little tendency? Can there be a relationship when there is ambition, greed, envy, when each one has a belief – please follow all this – to which he clings? Can there be any relationship between a man and a woman when one is a Catholic and the other is a Protestant, or a Hindu or a Buddhist – practising, not just casual? So what is relationship? Because it seems to me that it is one of the most important things in life, because living is relationship.

If there is no right relationship there is no living at all, it is then merely a series of conflicts, either ending up in divorce, or just separation, or isolation with all its anxieties, attachments, fears and all the things that are involved in this sense of being completely isolated. I am sure you know all this. The more one grows older, not merely in age but in observation, one realises – I must be careful here, observation is not a matter of time, I must withdraw that.

One observes in life how extraordinarily vital relationship is. And apparently very few human beings have broken down the barrier that exists between themselves and another. And to break down this barrier, with all the implications in it – not just the physical barrier, one has to go deeply into this question of action. Right? Are we following each other? Good.

What is action? Action is not the future action, or the past action, but action – the acting. Is it the result of a conclusion and acting according to that conclusion? Or is it based on some belief and acting according to that belief? Is it based on some experience and acting according to that experience or knowledge? And if it is, then action is always in the past. No? And so our relationship is always in the past, not the present. Are we meeting each other?

Look: if I have a relationship with another, in that relationship – and relationship is action, obviously – in that relationship I have built up through many days, years, or a week, an image about her, or him. And according to that image I have, I act. And she acts according to that image which she has. And this image is the relationship between her and me, or him and you.–

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp