Centralised system for allocation of beds in Bengaluru

The team will also address grievances of patients and families over non-availability of beds. 

Published: 05th July 2020 06:15 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Saturday constituted a real-time bed allocation team under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for easy availability to Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru, which has seen a huge spike in the number of cases. The team will also address grievances of patients and families over non-availability of beds. 

The new centralised system, headed by Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Co-operation Department, will have real-time bed allocation and availability software with a hotline to 108 ambulance service and 1912 grievance redressal service in case patients are deprived of beds.As per the circular issued on Saturday, the BBMP team will get the list of Covid -positive patients from the ICMR portal on a real-time basis and will call the patient to ascertain his/her correct address and location.

1912 helpline for  grievance redressal   

A vehicle will be sent to the residence with paramedics to ascertain the medical condition and shift the patient to the necessary treatment facility (Covid care centre or hospital) or recommend home isolation. 
The team will share details of the cases with State Surveillance Unit (SSU) of the Health Department on a daily basis by 12 noon. Various departments and officials involved in this process will ensure shifting and admission of patients at appropriate medical facilities in a seamless manner to avoid fatalities, the circular said.

The government has set up a call centre for redressal of grievances regarding denial of beds and the helpline 1912 will be operated by BESCOM. The Suvarna Arogva Suraksha Trust will co-ordinate with private hospitals as the funding agency for treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka/other schemes.

The government also said that the 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulance service will be made available to shift patients in distress. The service normally deals with medical emergencies and shifts patients, but with cases rising, it will also be engaged in shifting Covid-19 patients to treatment facilities including Covid Care Centres (CCC). All government facilities will have to call 108 whenever they need shifting of patients from CCCs to hospitals. 

Even patients suffering from breathlessness can call 108 and the paramedics in the ambulance will check if the patient is Covid-positive or a suspected patient through the ICMR portal and move them to a Covid treatment facility. If the patient is negative, the patient will be shifted to a hospital for testing.

